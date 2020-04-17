Mira Rajput's current mood is all of us

MUMBAI: Covid-19 has forced everyone to stay at home. B-town celebrities are seen making the most of their quarantine time. Likewise, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is seen killing her quarantine time by working out virtually with her gym trainer over iPad and other activities, is now busy listening to some cool music to kill her quarantine time.

Amidst the lockdown, Mrs. Kapoor is seen spending most of the time with her two adorable kids Misha and Zain Kapoor. Not only this, but Kabir Singh’s asli bandi is also now hooked on to a song Sway (Quien Sera) by Dean Martin from the Hey, Brother, Pour The Wine Album. The song is exceptionally mesmerizing. Well after listening to it on loop Mira Rajput took to her IG account and posted the picture of the hit album and even described her current mood by tagging hubby Shahid Kapoor in the picture.

Mira seems hooked on to the song that she finds it peaceful and energetic, and we think this is the need of the hour during the lockdown phase. The lyrics for Sway were written by Norman Gimbel and Martin recorded the song with the Dick Stabile orchestra.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE