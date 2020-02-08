News

Miranda Lambert donates $160,000 to animal shelters across US

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and animal lover Miranda Lambert is giving back to unwanted dogs again, releasing more than $160,000 in grants to animal shelters across the US.

Miranda and her mother Bev Lambert, are handing out the cash to needy volunteers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The cash will benefit one shelter in each state.

"We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most. Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a 'paw up' to their lucky mutts," Miranda said.

She added: "Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they're not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue."

The Lamberts, who also oversee 15 shelters, co-founded MuttNation in 2009, and have since hosted adoption drives in Nashville, Tennessee and helped displaced animals during natural disasters.

Tags > Miranda Lambert, Bev Lambert, Nashville, Tennessee, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
07 Feb 2020 07:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Anjali aka Reema Vohra shares about her role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste
Anjali aka Reema Vohra shares about her role in... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Feb 2020 06:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal Aditya talks on BB being biased, SIDNAAZ, Rashami calling it a QUIT with Arhaan, and more
Vishal Aditya talks on BB being biased, SIDNAAZ,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here