Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi is all praises for Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has played pivotal roles in several movies. Moreover, his contribution in web series has been tremendous. He has featured in Sacred Games and Mirzapur. The audience is eagerly waiting for Mirzapur Season 2.

The actor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl together with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Pankaj Tripathi says, 'The new generation of actors are passionate and well prepared. In fact, while preparing for her role, she (Janhvi) used to frequently visit my house, and we would cook and eat and bond. It will definitely reflect in the film.'

Gunjan Saxena made history when she flew into a combat zone during the Kargil War and evacuated injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. Despite facing fire, Gunjan and lieutenant Srividya Rajan managed to bring the soldiers home. For her courage, Gunjan was bestowed with the Shaurya Chakra.

Other than Gunjan saxena, here is a list of Janhvi's upcoming Bollywood movies.

Rooha Afza: This is an upcoming horror and comedy film of Jhanvi Kapoor with Rajkumar Rao The release date of this film is 20 March 2020.

Takht: This is a big-budget film of Karan Johan. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in it. It will release this year.

Dostana 2: After the success of Dostana in 2008, Karan Johar is working on Dostana 2. This time, Jhanvi will be in this film with Sidharth Malhotra. It will release this year.

Rannbhoomi: Karan Johar has roped in Jhanvi with Varun Dhawan. The releasing date of this movie is not officially announced yet.