Mishap! Sonu Sood booked for allegedly campaigning for his sister during the polls in Punjab

MUMBAI: An FIR has been filed against Sonu Sood after the cops received information that the actor was allegedly campaigning for his sister at Landeke village in Moga. The actor has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by the public servant) of IPC at Moga City police station. The actor’s car was impounded by the Punjab police after he was spotted at a polling booth while Punjab assembly elections were underway.

The actor’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar was contesting elections from Moga as a congress candidate. On polling day Sonu’s car was confiscated and the actor was sent home. The Election Commission had restrained the actor from visiting polling stations in Moga after they got complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters.

On his part, Sonu explained that he was only trying to ensure fair elections at the polling booth. “We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls,” Sonu Sood told ANI.

