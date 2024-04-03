Miss India, Miss Italy and more want to work with this SUPERSTAR of Hindi Cinema - Exclusive

Tellychakkar got the exclusive opportunity to speak with Miss India, Miss Italy, Miss Bangladesh, and Miss Nepal from the 71st miss world event which is currently happening in India, and their desire to work with this Hindi cinema actor
Miss Italy

MUMBAI: The 71st edition of Miss World event is currently happening in India. We can see many grand events happened so far in context of the event where we saw different names from different countries graced the event. The grand finale of the Miss World will take place on 9th March in India and before that Tellychakkar got the exclusive opportunity to speak with Miss India, Miss Italy, Miss Bangladesh, and Miss Nepal from the 71st Miss World event which is currently happening in India, and their desire to work with THIS Hindi cinema actor.

Tellychakkar exclusively spoke to our very own Miss India Sini Shetty, where she expressed her love and desire to work in Indian cinema. The beauty said if she gets offered why not, she is really looking forward to working with great minds, the star also added she wants to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Later we got the opportunity to speak with Rebecca Arnone (Miss Italy), Shammi Islam Nila (Miss Bangladesh), and Priyanka Rani Joshi (Miss Nepal). The interviews were with regards to their journey into modelling and the challenges that were faced by them during their journey. They were also quizzed by Tellychakkar with regards to their love for Hindi Cinema, where all of them answered that they know about Indian cinema and watched a few movies.

Well, all of them answered that their favourite actor is superstar Shah Rukh Khan and they would love to collaborate with him at least once. Indeed this shows the power of the star Shah Rukh Khan at the global level where we see maximum people naming the superstar as their favorite. Hands down the fame and the name the actor Shah Rukh Khan is at the international level and is the perfect example of global fan following. No wonder his movies are loved in other countries as much as they are loved in India.

What are your views on this, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

