News

'Mission Mangal' crosses Rs 200cr at domestic box-office

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 11:34 AM
Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" is still going strong at the box office. The film, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has minted over Rs 200 crore since release.
 
Directed by Jagan Shakti, "Mission Mangal" stars Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15.
 
"'Mission Mangal' benchmarks... crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3; Rs 100 crore on Day 5; Rs 150 crore on Day 11; Rs 175 crore on Day 14; Rs 200 crore on Day 29," tweeted trade expert Taran Adarsh.
 
"'Mission Mangal' sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing Independence Day release, surpassing 'Ek Tha Tiger'... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross Rs 200 crore mark: 'Sanju' (Rs 342.53 crore), 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' (Rs 210.16 crore) and now, 'Mission Mangal' (Rs 200.16 crore)," he added.
 
Source: IANS 
Tags > Mission Mangal, Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Sep 2019 09:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song for Rishi Dev
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Sep 2019 06:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ishani and Sid to have a pillow fight; recreate iconic song 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho'
Ishani and Sid to have a pillow fight; recreate... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb

past seven days