Mithali Raj is all praises for Taapsee Pannu’s look in Shabaash Mithu’s poster

29 Jan 2020 04:39 PM

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution in the field of cricket is immense. She is an inspiration for many and her fans are eagerly waiting for her biopic, Shabaash Mithu, to hit the screens. And now, the popular sports personality has escalated the excitement level of her fans a notch higher by sharing the first look poster of the upcoming sports film.

Shabaash Mithu will see talented actress Taapsee Pannu, who has done films like Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Naam Shabana, in the central role. Taapsee’s look in the poster will certainly remind you of the famous cricketer. The actress nailed the look and we are amazed.

Mithali took to her social media handle and shared the poster and captioned it as, ‘Big thank you to @viacom18studios for sharing my story with the world.’

Tagging Taapsee, she added, ‘you ARE going to "hit it out of the park"!!’

Take a look below. 

Calling Mithali “the ultimate ‘Game Changer’”, Taapsee also shared the poster on her social media handle. Check out her post below. 

Shabaash Mithu is directed by Rahul Dholakia. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the film is set to hit the theatres on February 5, 2021.

Are you excited to watch the film? And what do you think about Taapsee’s look in the poster? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

