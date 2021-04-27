Mithun Chakraborty clarifies that he has not tested covid positive; this is what the actor said

MUMBAI: The rising cases of COVID in our country have become a big worry, and many sectors have been affected by the second wave. The entertainment sector has not been spared.

Many Bollywood and television actors have tested COVID positive, owing to which the Maharashtra government announced a lockdown in the state and stalled all the shooting that was happening.

Many rumours have been spread about actors having tested positive, and one such news hit the headlines this morning.

There was news doing the rounds that superstar Mithun Chakraborty tested positive for coronavirus, but this is not true. The actor is healthy and medically fit.

Sometime back today, Filmfare tweeted, “Veteran actor #MithunChakraborty tests positive for #COVID19. The actor is taking all precautions and is under home quarantine."

ALSO READ – ('Seeti maar' song of 'Radhe' out, Salman praises original Allu Arjun track)

However, a few minutes ago, Filmfare shared another tweet, “The news of #MithunChakraborty testing positive for #COVID19 is incorrect. The veteran actor is healthy and cleared the rumor. 'After extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto'.”

The news of #MithunChakraborty testing positive for #COVID19 is incorrect. The veteran actor is healthy and cleared the rumour, “After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto.” pic.twitter.com/thaJAg9Mrn — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 27, 2021

Well, we do wish for a safe and healthy life for the actor and his family.

On the work front, he was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s horror flick titled 12 O Clock and will next be seen in The Kashmir Files.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Veteran Bollywood Editor Waman Bhonsle passes away)