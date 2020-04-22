News

Mithun Chakraborty’s father passes away in Mumbai

Mithun Chakraborty’s father passed away in Mumbai.

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran film actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

After battling health issues for some time, he died of renal failure. He was 95. Basantakumar is survived by his son’s family and wife Santimoyee Chakraborty. According to a report in a leading daily, Mithun’s eldest son, Mimoh, is in Mumbai. Mithun, who is stuck in Bangalore because of the lockdown, is trying to reach Mumbai for the last rites. The actor was there for a shoot.

Basantakumar was a former employee at Calcutta Telephones while mother Santimoyee was a homemaker. They had four children, a son and three daughters. Gouranga Chakraborty aka Mithun was the eldest.

Credits: TOI

 

