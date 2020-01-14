News

Mohammad Kaif calls Farah Khan a wonderful and ‘mast’ person

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Farah Khan has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She has choreographed for a number of Hindi films. She has also directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.

The talented lady, who is a mother to triplets, one son and two daughters, recently turned a year older. And as she celebrated her birthday, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif penned down a lovely birthday note for her.

Kaif took to his Instagram handle and wished Farah. In his post, the former cricketer described the filmmaker as a wonderful and absolutely mast person. Sharing a picture, Kaif wrote, 'Belated birthday wishes full of warmth and masti for a person who is exactly that..warm, wonderful and absolutely mast!! @farahkhankunder.'

Take a look at Kaif’s Instagram post right here.

11

Tags > Mohammad Kaif, Farah Khan, Maar Khan, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Kaif, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Taarak Mehta cast shares about the upcoming episodes
Taarak Mehta cast shares about the upcoming... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Tiger Shroff ,Disha Patani & Aayush Sharma at...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days