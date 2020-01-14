Mohammad Kaif calls Farah Khan a wonderful and ‘mast’ person

MUMBAI: Farah Khan has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She has choreographed for a number of Hindi films. She has also directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.

The talented lady, who is a mother to triplets, one son and two daughters, recently turned a year older. And as she celebrated her birthday, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif penned down a lovely birthday note for her.

Kaif took to his Instagram handle and wished Farah. In his post, the former cricketer described the filmmaker as a wonderful and absolutely mast person. Sharing a picture, Kaif wrote, 'Belated birthday wishes full of warmth and masti for a person who is exactly that..warm, wonderful and absolutely mast!! @farahkhankunder.'

Take a look at Kaif’s Instagram post right here.

