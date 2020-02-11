News

Mohan Kannan thrilled to sing for Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Javed Akhtar in 'Panga'

MUMBAI: Singer Mohan Kannan recently sang "Wahi hai raste" with Asees Kaur for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga". He says working with composers Shankar-Ehssan-Loy and lyricist Javed Akhtar brought out the best in him as a singer.

This was not the first time that Mohan sung for the music director trio. "Whenever I hear that I have to sing a Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition is whyever are they even changing Shankar's voice? I've said this to Shankar at the time I recorded 'Khanabadosh' for 'London Dreams'. That was the first song I sang for them years ago. His response was to look at me and tell me sternly, 'okay, go sing now'. 'Wahi hain raste' was no different, but I had learnt not to ask that question again. Dubbing with Shankar is always brilliant, he brings out things in my singing that even I don't realise I can deliver. This time, the bonus was to have Javed Akhtar saab at the dub too," the singer told IANS.

He added about Akhtar: "His insights into the differences between Urdu and Hindi and why each word has been written the way it has, made me look at the meaning of the song better. I hope I've done justice to the beautiful composition with such emotive lyrics!" added the singer known for songs such as "Chaandaniya", "Jhumritalaiya", "Ek nadi thi dono kinare" and "Yaariyan".

"Panga" directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari features Kangana along with Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassi Gill. The film has managed to earn around Rs 25.64 crore till date since release on January 24, according to the trade website koimoi.com.

