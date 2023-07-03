Mohit Anand shares working experience with Aditya Roy Kapoor in 'Gumraah'

MUMBAI:Actor Mohit Anand, who was last seen in 'Panipat' as Sanjay Dutt's son, next will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer criminal thriller 'Gumraah', helmed by director Vardhan Ketkar, shared his working experience with the Bollywood actor in the film.

Sharing his working experience with Aditya and others, Mohit said: "I missed the opportunity to work with Mrunal and Ronit sir on this project. I hope I get to work with them soon! All my scenes in the film are with Aditya and I can go on about how cool that guy is. Being the star he is, Aditya never made my input look minuscule, in fact, he added to it and made them look better.

"I remember one of my scenes in the film was just a line but Aditya being the 'yaaron ka yaar' I mentioned earlier, discussed this (graph of the scene) with the director and made this into a proper dialogue! It is amazing to work with a humble star like him. Vedika Pinto was great as well, we had some common friends and bonded easily. Didn't have much with her but the song we shot together was super fun," he said.

Talking about how he grabbed the opportunity, Mohit said: "For the longest time I have been auditioning in Aram Nagar, and trying to make contacts in several casting circles. This story is quite fun as I also happen to work with Ashutosh Gowariker and assisted him for five years now, we were in a meeting when I got a call asking for a few pictures of my current look from an assistant called Pooja Vyas at Mukesh Chhabra Casting. I thought it was just one of those messages so I didn't even share a portfolio picture, it was a lift selfie I shared."

He said: "In some time, my agent Inder Sagoo had asked me that the director wants to test you on a few scenes and so I asked Ashutosh (who is the most supportive mentor one can have) asked me to leave everything and go audition. I tested for the part and the next day I got to know that I was on. The funny part is my audition was not good. I was informed by an AD but it was my passion the director saw with the variations I gave that landed me the part."

Despite coming from a film background but with no connections it wasn't a cakewalk for Mohit to make it here.

Mohit said: "Firstly, there are challenges for everyone, outsider or insider, just the challenge is different. Having said that, I belong to a film family, my grandfather Nirmal Anand was a producer who had made films with legends like Jitendra, one of my favourites is 'Madadgaar'. Then my father Bunty Anand was launched as an actor as well in a film called 'Bhai No.1' but soon he decided to part ways from acting and when I decided to enter the same field I was 6."

"I have no connections at all but I must say the journey has been amazing! Lots to learn and to move forward! One thing I would say is difficult is to get auditioned for parts, what i mean is even getting a test itself is tough until one is not known as a face that is well established, I hope things change for me after 'Gumraah'," he added.

