Mohit Suri says he never approached Sid for Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Mohit Suri is busy promoting his upcoming film Malang. The director delivered a super hit in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. A couple of years ago, there was a buzz that the director was busy working on the third instalment of the film. At the time, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra will star as the leading man and would be paired opposite his then alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

The two actors were set to take over from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Contrary to the buzz, in conversation with Mohit, the director mentioned that Sidharth was never on his mind for Aashiqui 3. He says that Sidharth is a good friend of his. They meet up a lot but never discussed Aashiqui 3.

This comes as a surprise, as back then, Sidharth was reportedly confirmed as a part of the franchise. He was quoted in the media, saying, 'Of course, we all are on board. It is taking time from the writing point of time, the director and producer have to agree on the script. It is a mystery to me as well.'

Currently, the director is busy promoting his upcoming movie Malang which stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 7th February 2020.