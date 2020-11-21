Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posts an ADORABLE photo clicked by her FATHER; check out

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are one of the most popular and stylish couples, are all set to embrace parenthood and fans are super excited. The two will welcome their first baby in January 2021. The couple made the grand announcement in August.

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero, is pretty active on social media.

The actress regularly shares posts on social media to update her fans about her whereabouts. And every time she shares a picture, it goes viral on the internet in no time. Post announcing her pregnancy, she has been sharing a lot of cute pictures with her fans where she is seen showing off her baby bump. Her pictures are too cute for words.

She has yet again shared a picture which is not to be missed.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a picture of her furry friend. She was seen enjoying her lazy afternoon with her pet dog. In the picture, her dog can be seen resting on her lap and it is all things paw-dorable! Along with the picture, she put a GIF that reads, ‘love’. She also shared a beautiful ‘chai time candid’ picture clicked by her dad. In the picture, she can be seen donning a pink dress. Her caption read, “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter !”

