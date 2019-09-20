Mommy Kareena Kapoor’s heart melts on Taimur’s this reaction

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor who is gearing for her 39th birthday celebrations, recently shared a cute reaction of Taimur!

It was during her birthday celebrations on the sets of Dance India Dance when Kareena told everyone about Taimur’s reaction every time she leaves for work. The adorable toddler says, ‘Amma don’t go!’ whenever Kareena Kapoor is leaving for work. Also, in order to avoid Taimur from seeing her go, the Bodyguard actress has to sneak out from the house because she doesn’t want him to cry!

Aww! We are totally in awe with this gesture of Taimur!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was touched by DID’s gesture of celebrating her birthday.

The actress was recently spotted heading to a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to celebrate her birthday!

Check picture below: