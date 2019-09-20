News

Mommy Kareena Kapoor’s heart melts on Taimur’s this reaction

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor who is gearing for her 39th birthday celebrations, recently shared a cute reaction of Taimur!

It was during her birthday celebrations on the sets of Dance India Dance when Kareena told everyone about Taimur’s reaction every time she leaves for work. The adorable toddler says, ‘Amma don’t go!’ whenever Kareena Kapoor is leaving for work. Also, in order to avoid Taimur from seeing her go, the Bodyguard actress has to sneak out from the house because she doesn’t want him to cry!

Aww! We are totally in awe with this gesture of Taimur!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was touched by DID’s gesture of celebrating her birthday.

The actress was recently spotted heading to a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to celebrate her birthday!

Check picture below: 

https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-l6ovpUXWsng/XYTFhfoc7qI/AAAAAAAATbA/K7X7gfso5wISHneP7K8asqnaFnZZQKHOACK8BGAsYHg/s0/2019-09-20.png

20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
