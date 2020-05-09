News

Money Heist actor Ajay Jethi wants THESE Bollywood stars to be part of the Indian version

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 May 2020 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: In the midst of quarantine, the famous Spanish web-series Money Heist has been trending and how. The moment the fourth season went online, the social media was flooded with eagerness. There are millions of people who are in love with the series and its starcast.

Did you know an Indian actor was part of Money Heist’s fourth season? We are talking about Barcelona-based Indian actor Ajay Jethi, who played a Pakistan-based hacker in the series. Though it was a supporting role, the actor has been receiving a great response from the masses.

In a conversation with us, we asked Ajay Bollywood stars to be part of Indian version if it is made.

He shared, “Late Irrfan Khan made a perfect choice to play the role of Professor. However, since Irrfan sir is no more with us my second name is Mr Shah Rukh Khan. The role of Tokyo can be played by Aliaa Bhatt, Denver by Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor is fit for Rio’s role, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Berlin, Rani Mukherjee or Vidya Balan as Raquel, Monica’s character can be portrayed by Anushka Sharma and last but not the least Nairobi by Deepika Padukone.”

So guys do you agree with Mr Ajay?

