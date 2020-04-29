Money Heist fame Jaime Lorente and Maria Pedraza show their support for medical workers

MUMBAI: Money Heist actors Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente, who are dating in real life, showed their support for the healthcare workers by clapping from their balcony in Madrid, Spain. According to a report by Just Jared, Jaime (28) and Maria (24), started dating in 2018, about a year after the premiere of their Spanish television series in 2017.

The two also played love interests on another hit Netflix series, Elite. The plot of the show revolved around the lives of students at a fictional elite high school. The series returned with season 4 earlier this year and received an overwhelming response.

People were eagerly waiting for the latest season of Spanish drama series, and when it finally arrived, fans across the world flooded the streaming platform to binge-watch the entire season. According to Netflix’s report, in the first four weeks of its release, Money Heist was seen by 65 million households.

In Spain, about 210,773 have been diagnosed with the deadly Coronavirus.

The actors were spotted supporting healthcare workers amidst the pandemic by clapping for them.

Credits: Pinkvilla