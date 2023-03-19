Monica Chaudhary calls herself fortunate to be working with Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Monica Chaudhary, who is known for 'Apharan' and 'Dark 7 White', talked about her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' and the kind of response she is getting for her role of Kinchi in the film.
Being a huge fan of Ranbir, she also found herself fortunate to get an opportunity to work with him.

She praised Ranbir for making her comfortable on the sets and said: "I'm such a huge fan of his work and all of a sudden he is my co-actor. I didn't know how to behave or act but honestly, once I was on set, this question didn't even come to my mind. Because I never felt I'm a newcomer or outsider and they are already stars."

"Of course, I had that respect that they are my seniors but it was so comfortable. But having said that he would constantly make sure if I'm missing or forgetting something like camera angles, he would whisper in my ears and advise me to face the camera in the right direction," she added.

Monica is playing the character of Kinchi Dabbas, who is Manu's (Anubhav Singh Bassi) wife. Sharing details of her role, she said: "I'm essaying the character of Kinchi and she is Manu's wife, and Tinni's (Shraddha Kapoor) best friend. She keeps scolding these people and is very edgy. You can see many shades in her character when you watch the film, and she will make you giggle and laugh."

Talking about her on-screen and off-screen bond with Shraddha, she said: "First of all, I had a female crush on her because she is so beautiful. I was a bit nervous about how it was going to be, trying to build a bond. But towards the end of the schedule, I remember there was a bag full of gifts that somebody came and gave me. It was a bag full of goodies and there was a handwritten note from Shraddha for me. I knew at that moment that this film was going to be amazing. I really thanked God that day for making me a part of this team and giving me this opportunity."

She concluded with the kind of response she is receiving for the film and her role: "I am receiving a lot of positive feedback about my work. People are sharing videos from the theatre where audiences are laughing at my jokes. It's an overwhelming experience, and I feel grateful for the validation it brings to me as an actor as my jokes landed well. I have been getting a lot of calls for quite some projects, so fingers crossed that something amazing will happen soon."

