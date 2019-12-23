News

Monish Chandan rues the silence of Bollywood biggies on CAA issue

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 02:05 PM

MUMBAI: That the nation is divided regarding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the violent student clashes, is common knowledge. A few from Bollywood too have come forward to furnish their thoughts, but the silence of Bollywood biggies – such as Khans and Kapoors - in this matter is deafening. Fashion blogger Monish Chandan, who commands a big fan following, too feels that more from the B-town should come forward to let people know what they think, as they have a lot of influence on the citizens of the country.Monish said, “Bollywood bigwigs and A-listers always take a neutral stand when it comes to matters of importance. They are mute and politically correct and don’t upset anybody. But this is not expected from people who command a big influence and can help the government rethink their decisions. This only goes on to show that they are opportunists.”We want you to break your eerie silence on the matter Bollywood, are you listening?

Tags > Bollywood, Monish Chandan, Khans and Kapoors, Fashion blogger Monish Chandan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019

Red Carpet: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days