Monish Chandan takes inspiration Ranveer Singh for latest photoshoot

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s versatility, confidence and wit has been appreciated time and again, but it’s his quirky wardrobe that makes him stand out from the crowd, says Social Media Influencer and Lifestyle Writer Monish Chandan.

Monish admires the ‘Gully Boy’ actor, so much so, that he recently did a fashion photoshoot inspired by Ranveer’s sense of styling. In the pictures, he is seen donning a ghagra (skirt) for men with vibrant kurta and a traditional bandhgala jacket on top. The black leather boots give an edgy look to the attire. He completed the look with a 'nath' (nose ring), which is traditionally worn by South Asian brides.

In another picture, he grabs the eyeballs with a black tuxedo paired with checked knee-length skirt. That’s quite an unusual getup but Monish manages to carry it with full grace.

In a quick chat, the influencer threw light on his shoot and inspiration behind it. “I have always been a big fan of Ranveer Singh when it comes to fashion choices. It’s not very easy to go out of the way and try outfits that are unusual, but Ranveer is one actor who doesn’t care about opinions. Despite all the trolling, he went on experimenting with his looks and today we know him as a fashion influencer. He was my inspiration behind the latest photoshoot.”

Monish further said, “I have tried to use bright, vibrant colours for my attire to break the ideology that men should only stick to subtle shades. Also, I have gone beyond the conventional style of dressing for this shoot.”

It would be interesting to see more from this influencer, who is willing to change the way we perceive men’s fashion