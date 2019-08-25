Most memorable monsoon movie scenes of Bollywood!

The monsoons are here in full throttle, and it got us reminiscing all the things Indians love to do in the rains! For once, definitely get drenched in the billowing showers, apart from savoring our favorite deep-fried pakkoras paired with piping hot chai – now, did that get your mouth watering! Most importantly, we all love staying indoors, enjoying the pitter-patter on the window sill, while watching Bollywood’s best and biggest stars on our television sets. Sony MAX acknowledges India’s deewangi for rains and to celebrate 20th anniversary of the channel, we have listed down the best ever rain-scenes of Bollywood movies:

Lagaan

A film with ten thousand actors, Lagaan is definitely an unforgettable movie in the history of Indian cinema. Set in the British Raj, we absolutely went hysterical during the climax of the movie, and no one can ever forget the mesmerizing rain scene that follows the magnificent win by the rookie Indian team against the skilled British army. As we see the villagers dance in the rain in the glory of their victory, the British are running for cover, symbolizing their defeat. It ends with the protagonist’s mother looking at the sky with a content heart.

Wake-up Sid

The film showcased a more beautiful side of Mumbai, in the rains. The concluding scene of the film where Aisha confesses her love for Sid and the city through an article in her Magazine is by far the best one in the movie. The two meet near the sea while the city is lashed by rains and their hug is something that is etched forever in our memories.

Mother India

Nargis - Sunil Dutt’scult classic and an iconic movie, Mother India features the most exhilarating Holi scene to be ever seen on the silver screen. The most memorable scene is one where the village gets flooded and the crops are washed away due to the cloudburst. We see the protagonist with her three children, without her husband, struggling through the bitter realities of life. Since then for generations, it has become the embodiment of the spirit of Mother India.

KuchKuchHota Hai

What can be more romantic than Shah Rukh Khan cajoling Kajol under a gazebo amidst a light monsoon shower? “Aurpaasaao, aurpaasaao” he said and as Kajol inched towards SRK, every time this scene plays, bet almost all of us go weak in our knees! You could feel the love between the on-screen couple as you clutched on to your couch. That was sheer magic in KuchKuchHota Hai. In fact, that was a priceless moment!

Raja Hindustaani

Not even the downpour could wash out the serious attraction between Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani. A jittery Karisma shivered in the cold rain and Aamir held her in his arms. The following kiss generated enough steam to leave everyone misty. The scene was a symbol of unadulterated passion. The rain washed off all inhibitions between two lovers.

Dhoom2

There is nothing quite better than a little competition between two people feeling the heat of attraction. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sweated it out in the rain on a basketball court. And with each hoop scored and splash of water the laws of attraction got stronger. By the time the game was over, Hrithik and Ash were high on love.

Aashiqui 2

One of the most talked about super hits of 2013, Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as an ill-fated couple. The iconic rain scenes between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur when they put a jacket on each other to express their love is still remembered by all.

Hum Tum

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan keep bumping into each other in this epic romantic comedy where they first hate each other but end up falling in love. The rain scene in this film is epic and should not be missed!

DilTohPagal Hai

Rain plays such an important role in this romantic drama, that there is even a song dedicated to it! Learn the steps of ChakDhoomDhoom with SRK and Madhuri Dixit and then go out on your terrace and have your very own rain dance party!

Life in a metro

This is Anurag Basu's ode to Mumbai. Life In A... Metro narrates the short stories of various characters who call Mumbai home, using the monsoon as the one constant element that ties these tales together. Basu recognizes Mumbai's relationship with the season and gives it a new voice in the movie; topping it off with the hit song, Alvida.