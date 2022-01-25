Mother Care! Evelyn Sharma shares her experience on breastfeeding in her recent Instagram post

MUMBAI: A couple of days ago, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress Evelyn Sharma had shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen breastfeeding her daughter.

She captioned it as, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife.”

While Evelyn’s fans loved the picture, there are a few people on social media who are trolling her for sharing a breastfeeding picture. Recently, the actress opened up about it.

While talking to Hindustan Times about sharing the picture, Evelyn said, “I want to share my journey as a new mother with my friends and fans. It’s important for me to keep my social media persona and not just a work profile.”

Further talking about the trolling that happens on social media with pictures of mothers breastfeeding their children, the actress stated, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

“Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” she added.

Revealing about her motherhood journey, Evelyn said, “There’s a statue in Mumbai that says, ‘A child gives birth to a mother’. I’ve passed by it almost daily and it left me confused every time. Now I understand what it means. Motherhood has changed my life forever.”

