News

Mouni Roy looks stunning in THIS mustard-coloured flared gown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 08:26 PM

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in the glamour world. The film and television actress has been winning hearts with her acting chops and style statements. She rocks ethnic as well as western outfits with panache and gives style goals to her fans and followers. 

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, is quite active on social media.  She regularly shares post to update her fans and followers about her whereabouts. The actress has shared a few pictures of herself on social media in which she looks simply breathtaking. Mouni, who is now gearing up for the release of Made in China, is seen wearing a mustard – coloured flared gown in the pictures as she strikes a pose for the camera. 

Take a look below:
Tags > Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar, Gold, social media, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major fight between Divya Drashti leads and production team
Major fight between Divya Drashti leads and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 08:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kunal, Kuhu & Meenakshi to separate Abeer-Mishti in Yeh Rishtey
Kunal, Kuhu & Meenakshi to separate Abeer-... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days