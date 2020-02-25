News

Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma to feature in Holi song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2020 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh, will be seen in a Holi special song, which has been sung by Mika Singh and Abhinav Shekhar.

"This song is really special for me, I always wanted to create something fresh for Holi. It was amazing experience working with Mika paaji and Remo sir," Abhinav said.

Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the track's video is directed by Remo D'Souza. It will be released on BLive Music.

The music for the yet to be titled song is given by Aditya Dev.

SOURCE: IANS

 

Tags Mouni Roy Varun Sharma Sunny Singh Remo d'Souza Aditya Dev Insatgram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Sony Entertainment Television launches India’s Best Dancer

Sony Entertainment Television launches India’s...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the 'DOUGHNUT BUN' better?

Krystle
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here