News

Mouni Roy''s car damaged by falling rock at Metro rail site

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 11:38 AM
A huge piece of rock fell on actress Mouni Roy's car at a Metro construction site mear the busy Juhu crossing on Wednesday morning, reportedly casuing damage to the vehicle.
 
A shaken Mouni has accused Metro authorities of irresponsibility, and expressed concerns about passers-by in the area.
 
The actress was reportedly on her way to a promotional event of her upcoming film "Made In China", later took to Twitter to share a video of how her car has been damaged.
 
"Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Can't help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai metro?" she wrote as caption.
 
Fans suggested that the actress should immediately inform the police or get in touch with the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). They have also expressed concern if the actress was injured in the accident.
 
IANS
Tags > Mouni Roy, Made In China, Metro, vehicle,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019? Checkout here!
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 08:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shaminn
Shaminn
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

past seven days