"This movie is an initiative for the noble thought of beti bachao beti padhao." says Aamir Khan during Aamir Khan Productions's LIVE session on the most loved film of the year, 'Laapataa Ladies'!

movie_image: 
Laapataa Ladies

MUMBAI: With every other film, Aamir Khan has delivered some or the other lesson or served society with some message. This time he is here with the message of women's empowerment with his film 'Laapataa Ladies'. With amazing reviews, the film has emerged as the most loved film. Wearing a producer hat, Aamir Khan has brought a story that has indeed arrived on the perfect occasion of Women's Day and narrates a story that has a similar message to it. 

Aamir Khan recently came LIVE on his social media handle to interact with his fans. While the superstar had a fun chat with the fans, he also spoke about his film, Laapataa Ladies. While speaking about the film, he said, "This movie is an initiative for the noble thought of beti bachao beti padhao."

As Laapataa Ladies serves the theme of women's empowerment, Aamir Khan personally requested his fans to watch the film on this Women's Day. He said, "We want all the women to watch the film tomorrow on Women's Day."

With 'Laapataa Ladies', Aamir Khan is again back with a very crucial subject for society. The film is an endeavor of his resilient vision of delivering impactful cinema and its release around the occasion of Women's Day that too with a message of Women empowerment, indeed speaks volumes of Aamir Khan and his distinct cinema.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 15:52

