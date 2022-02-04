Movie Update! Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone’s similarity in Gangubhai Kathiawadi and Ramleela is unmissable

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer has been released. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles and it is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Everyone is praising the trailer of the film, and even Alia’s acting in it is being praised a lot.

A similarity was spotted between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. So, in one of the scenes in the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia’s look is quite similar to Deepika’s look in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Also Read:Kudos! Victoria Beckham dedicates an Instagram post to Deepika Padukone

In the song Ang Lada De in which Deepika is seen wearing a ghaghra-choli and she is lying on her stomach on a bed, and she has a black spot on her cheek. A similar look of Alia Bhatt is what we get to see in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. Also, there’s agarbatti dhoop in both scenes.

Also Read:Must read! Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gets Thumbs Up from the fans, here is what the fans has to say on the trailer

A few months ago, a teaser of the film was released, and netizens were not very happy with Alia’s acting in it as they felt a senior actress could have done justice to the character. However, now, after watching the trailer, everyone is saying that Alia is all set to give her career’s best performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The movie, which also stars Vijay Raaz, is slated to release on 25th February 2022. The film will finally release in theatres after multiple delays due to the pandemic.

Credit: BollywoodLife



