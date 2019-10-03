News

Movies Masti With Maniesh Paul: When Rajkummar Rao became Manjulika

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 05:12 PM

MUMBAI: Movies Masti With Maniesh Paul is one of the much-awaited shows. The Bollywood based game show will see various celebs gracing the stage and playing unique games which are bound to leave audience in splits. 

In an episode, Made In China actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen making an appearance with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actors have previously worked together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In a video shared by Rajkummar on Instagram, we get a glimpse of the fun that actors are all set to have on the show. In the same, we can see Rajkummar putting on a sumo wrestler’s suit with actor Ali Asgar and is seen shaking a leg to Bhul Bhulaiyaa’s song, Mere Dholna as Manjulika. Rajkummar can be seen nailing the Kathak act in a Sumo wrestler’s costume to help his co-contestants guess the song. Along with the video, Rajkummar mentioned that he had a gala time on the show.

He captioned the video as, “ad so much fun shooting for this episode with @manieshpaul and the team of #MovieMastiwithManieshPaul and with my wonderful partner @sonamkapoor. #MadeInChina This Diwali.” 

Take a look below: 

