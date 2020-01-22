Movies that will clash at the box office on 8th May 2020

MUMBAI: It’s a normal trend in Bollywood that the release date of a film is booked before its shoot begins. It’s a foregone conclusion that Eid is booked for a Salman Khan release, Diwali is booked for a Shah Rukh release, and Christmas is for an Aamir Khan release.

Biggies clashing at the box office is not a trend that hasn’t happened in the past. Whenever there’s a festival coming up, big releases are bound to clash to rake in the moolah. With ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Dilwale’ making one of 2015’s biggest Bollywood box-office clashes, its ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and ‘Rustom’ that clashed on Independence Day, followed by ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Shivaay’ during Diwali.

Another huge clash is set to take place on 8th May 2020, with 4 major films being released on the same day.

Jhund - Jhund is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru is directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Dil Bechara - This will be a love story involving two cancer patients, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. It is based on the novel `The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green.

Shakuntala Devi - Shakuntala Devi is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.

The Girl on the Train - The Girl on the Train is the Indian adaptation of a novel of the same name and follows the story of an alcoholic who gets entangled in a case of a missing person. She has to now prove her innocence against a sea of waves - where every single evidence points at her.

It will be great to see these biggies hitting the screens on the same day. We wonder who will win the box office race.