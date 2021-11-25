Movies: WOAH! Who Is Tania Shroff? Love Of Ahan Shetty’s Life!

MUMBAI: When you see an actor on screen and you like their work or their looks One is immediately curious to know in detail about the Actor’s Personal life, be it their likes, dislikes, their interests, and even their childhood. But people always have a piqued interest in their love lives, their partners, because everybody wants to date or at least fantasize that they can date the actor they love.

And the newest charmer on the block is Ahan Shetty, ‘Anna’ of Bollywood Suniel Shetty’s Son. Ahan is soon to make his debut in Bollywood opposite Tara Sutaria, in ‘TADAP’. And is currently actively promoting the film and also updates the Behind the Scenes on His Instagram, and if you look closely you might notice a gorgeous girl named Tania Shroff making very frequent appearances on his account.

If you don’t know Tania Shroff is Ahan’s Girlfriend of almost 10 years, they have known each other since they were kids because they were in school together.

BUT WHO IS TANIA SHROFF?

Daughter Of Industrialist Jaidev Shroff, Tani is Social Media Influencer and an Aspiring Fashion designer. She has studied Fashion Designing in London.

She has carved a different aesthetic for herself on her Instagram. She shares Her glam Looks, bits and pieces of her life, and very heartwarming moments with her family and friends.

Her education includes a fashion design degree from the London School of Fashion. Because she was away for her education, they both reportedly have been in a long-distance relationship. In addition, she appeared on the cover of a magazine with Ananya Panday's cousins Ahaan Panday, Alanna Panday, and Alia Kashyap.

Several of Tania's social media posts show her personality and interests. She is fond of traveling and loves dogs. Her Instagram pictures prove that she likes to enjoy a vacation on beaches. Ahan and she are often seen sharing cozy dinners in Mumbai.

Ahan’s family is dear to Tania Shroff, with whom she gets along very well. Frequently seen with actress Athiya Shetty, sister of Ahan Shetty, she chills with her. Not long ago, father Suneil Shetty confirmed that his son had a girlfriend. Father Shetty encouraged him to respect and value his girlfriend.

We’ve got a lot of fashion tips and traveling FOMO from her Instagram, we are very excited to see when she will make her debut in the Fashion world!

