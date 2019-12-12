News

Movies you need to watch this week: Mardaani 2 and The Body

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:04 PM

MUMBAI: The last week saw two movies, Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, hitting the screens. While the former received mixed reactions from the audience and critics, the latter has generally been better received. This Friday, we have two new movies releasing, one, a murder mystery, and the other, a cop drama.

We think Mardaani 2 will have a tremendous impact on the audience going by the thrilling trailer. The story revolves around the main lead Shivani Shivaji Roy. The body, starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor, has something exciting to offer as well. It will be great to see Emraan and Rishi Kapoor coming together for the first time. This marks Rishi Kapoor's comeback after his illness.

Tags > Mardaani 2, The Body, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Raman and Ishita's re-shaadi in Yeh...

In pics: Raman and Ishita's re-shaadi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days