Movies you need to watch this week: Mardaani 2 and The Body

MUMBAI: The last week saw two movies, Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, hitting the screens. While the former received mixed reactions from the audience and critics, the latter has generally been better received. This Friday, we have two new movies releasing, one, a murder mystery, and the other, a cop drama.

We think Mardaani 2 will have a tremendous impact on the audience going by the thrilling trailer. The story revolves around the main lead Shivani Shivaji Roy. The body, starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor, has something exciting to offer as well. It will be great to see Emraan and Rishi Kapoor coming together for the first time. This marks Rishi Kapoor's comeback after his illness.