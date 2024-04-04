Mr. India: Cast of Anil Kapoor starrer gets reimagined by fans, here’s how it went

MUMBAI: So recently, Boney Kapoor’s interviews have been going viral as he has made a lot of revelations and the fans of Hindi movies are loving it all. One thing that piqued their interest was the confirmation that a part 2 of Mr. India will surely be made. Fans got really excited hearing this and could not stop their imagination about who will the makers choose.

Mr. India was directed by Shekhar Kapur and included a huge cast including Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharat Saxena, Ahmed Khan, Harish Patel, Annu Kapoor, Karan Nath, Huzaan Khodaiji and many more.

Now when asking to fans about who would they like to see in the primary roles, fans had some very interesting answers. Take a look below:

Niharika Sen – I feel Varun Dhawan as Mr. India would be wonderful as he has a really good comedy timing at the same time he also has that innocent serious face. His chemistry as Mr. India would look great with Shraddha Kapoor as Seema. Taking place of Amrish Puri would be impossible so I think this time there shouldn’t be a Mogambo. However, we have seen a powerful villain played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Jagga Jasoos in the end scenes and I feel it would be great to see that same character again just level things up. I feel Rajpal Yadav would be best to play the role of Calender.

Riva Patel – I have grown up watching this movie and it’s very difficult to imagine someone else play the same character so I feel they should either make a sequel based on the continuation story of do things completely different, something what Ali Abbas Zafar did with BMCM.

Ravi Uppal – OMG how many times I must have re-watched this film and so many times I must have thought who can make a movie like this again, only to find out that none other than Boney Kapoor has confirmed that he will bring back this gem. We have seen many remakes earlier and very few felt like they stood up to expectations. I feel the only people fit to play the main roles here will be Ranbir Kapoor as Mr. India, Ranveer Singh as Mogambo and Shraddha Kapoor as Seeta. The chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha is known already so it won’t be a risk factor and even the face-off between Ranveer and Ranbir would be amazing to watch.

Sagar Prakash – Alright! Here I go with who fits best, Ayushmann Khurrana as Mr. India, Kiara Advani or Radhika Madan as Seeta, Nasser as Mogambo but in a different way, Deepak Dobriyal or Rajpal Yadav as Calender. I think these would at least save the remake because not a lot of remakes being made are going successful as they are not being made keeping the audience and the actors.

What do you feel about this?

