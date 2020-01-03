Mr Lele, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Bhumi Pednekar, to go on floors from THIS date

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pedenekar are all set to come together in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, Mr Lele. In October 2019 it was reported that Janhvi has bagged a project with the Dhadak director.

This is the first time we would be seeing this trio sharing screen space. As per sources, Mr Lele is all set to go on floors in March 2020.

It was just recently that Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also wrapped up the second schedule of Dostana 2 a week ago.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the film Dream Girl, which turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Varun Dhawan’s next the expectations are high from his upcoming films – Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No 1. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.