Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji starrer takes a slow start; Kapil Sharma’s film gets a dismal response

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato released yesterday. Here’s how much the Rani Mukerji starrer and Kapil Sharma starrer collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Zwigato

MUMBAI :  Two big films were released yesterday (17th March, 2023), Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato. The trailer of both the movies had grabbed everyone’s attention, but the makers didn’t go all out to promote the films. The promotions were minimal and it was expected that both the movies will grow at the box office because of word of mouth.

Now, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has taken a slow start at the box office, and it has collected Rs. 1.27 crore on its day one. While of course the numbers are low, one can expect that the movie will show a growth at the box office over the weekend. Even the reviews and the word of the mouth are positive.

Also Read:  Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story

Meanwhile, Zwigato has opened to a dismal response at the box office. The movie has just collected Rs. 42 lakh on its day one, and as the reviews are mixed, let’s see if it will show any growth at the box office over the weekend.

One thing that we can look at in a positive way is that both the movies have collected the above amount with a very minimal release. Last year, there were many movies that even with a wide release couldn’t open to this collection.

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the movie on its second Friday was the first choice of moviegoers. It collected Rs. 3.70 crore on its 10th day and took the till date total to Rs. 98.26 crore. So, now it will cross the Rs. 100 crore today, but let’s see how it performs further.

Also Read:  WOW! Shah Rukh Khan watches Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, calls her 'My Rani'; netizens say, "Please someone cast them in a movie together"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

