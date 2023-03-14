Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato, heavily rely on word of mouth; says, film business expert – Exclusive

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato will be clashing at the box office on 17th March 2023. TellyChakkar recently spoke to film producer and business expert Girish Johar about the movies.
MUMBAI : On 17th March 2023, two movies are going to release, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato. The trailer of both the movies have grabbed everyone’s attention, and TellyChakkar recently spoke to film producer and business expert Girish Johar about the movies.

When asked Girish Johar about which film has a better buzz, he said, “Both the films are for urban audiences, but the connectivity of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway will be obviously higher because of the film’s genre. It’s about a mother’s kids being taken away. Rani Mukerji has a larger fan base and the trailer of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has been very well appreciated. Having said that, In Zwigato, Kapil Sharma is also in a different take, but the director is Nandita Das who has done very good films in the past. So, at the end of the day, both are Metro centric films, relying heavily on word of mouth.”

Also Read:  'Zwigato' has made Kapil Sharma empathetic for challenges delivery boys face

The makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway showed the press the movie on Monday which is four days before the release. The reviews of the film are out and they are mostly positive.

When asked if the early reviews will help the movie at the box office, Girish Johar said, “Audiences go with the reviews which are genuine and not the planted ones. So, early reviews show some confidence in the makers.”

Further when asked about the opening day collection, Girish Johar said, “It’s too early to predict a number because today it’s Tuesday and we don’t know about the screens it has got. But, the point is which film the audience will connect with, and that’s what remains to be seen.”

Which movie are you excited for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway or Zwigato? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

