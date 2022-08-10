Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji starrer shows a drop on Monday, needs to be steady further

MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was released on 17th March 2023. The movie has got a very limited release, and it took an opening of Rs. 1.27 crore. But, due to the positive reviews and good word of mouth, the movie showed a growth at the box office taking the weekend total to Rs. 6.42 crore.

Well, Monday was very crucial for the film, and it at least needed to cross the Rs. 1 crore mark to have steady weekdays. However, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has shown a huge drop on its 4th day. The movie has collected Rs. 91 lakh on Monday, taking the till date total to Rs. 7.33 crore.

Now, with this collection also, the movie needs to be super steady in the coming days. If it falls further, then it’s not a great sign, but if it stays stable then one can expect the movie to collect some decent numbers at the box office in its first week. Tomorrow it’s a partial holiday, so one can expect it to show a small jump at the box office.



Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato has been totally rejected by the audiences. The film in four days has collected around Rs. 2 crore which is very low.

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film did decent on its second Monday and as per the early estimates, it has collected around Rs. 2.30 crore, taking the total to Rs. 111 crore.

