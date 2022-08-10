Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry and now, she is all set for her next movie titled Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and it is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

The makers have released the trailer of the film and it is very intriguing. There are moments that will give goosebumps and will make you emotional as well. Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in the trailer, and it’s her performance that will keep you glued to the screens.

Also Read: Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real-life story which took place many years ago. A Bengali family’s kids were taken away from them in Norway, and the mother had fought to get her kids back.

Rani has proved her mettle as an actress with many movies, but when it comes to box office, her last release Bunty Aur Babli 2 had not done well at the ticket windows. However, audiences have always loved her in such strong roles in movies like No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani franchise, and Hichki, so it will be interesting to see what response Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway will get at the box office.

Currently, after watching the trailer one can expect that the movie might do some decent business at the box office and Rani’s fans would surely watch it in theatres. But, let’s wait and watch whether the actress will be able to bring the audiences to the theatres or not.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.