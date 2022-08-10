Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is all set to release on 17th March 2023. The trailer of the film has been released and it is very intriguing. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 11:58
movie_image: 
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry and now, she is all set for her next movie titled Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and it is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

The makers have released the trailer of the film and it is very intriguing. There are moments that will give goosebumps and will make you emotional as well. Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in the trailer, and it’s her performance that will keep you glued to the screens.

Also Read: Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real-life story which took place many years ago. A Bengali family’s kids were taken away from them in Norway, and the mother had fought to get her kids back.

Rani has proved her mettle as an actress with many movies, but when it comes to box office, her last release Bunty Aur Babli 2 had not done well at the ticket windows. However, audiences have always loved her in such strong roles in movies like No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani franchise, and Hichki, so it will be interesting to see what response Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway will get at the box office.

Currently, after watching the trailer one can expect that the movie might do some decent business at the box office and Rani’s fans would surely watch it in theatres. But, let’s wait and watch whether the actress will be able to bring the audiences to the theatres or not.  

Also Read: Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Ashima Chibber Nikhhil Advani Anirban Bhattacharya Jim Sarbh Neena Gupta Mardaani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 11:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Maya take Choti Anu for picnic, Anuj loses the game
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Wagle Ki Duniya: Rajesh avoids giving Manoj the family home, Manoj’s dream is broken
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Casting Director Shubham Singh talks about his journey in the TV industry, favorite TV actors and more, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story straight from the Tellyworld. We always like to be at the...
Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74
MUMBAI: Cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father has breathed his past at 74 at home, in his hometown Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda....
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids
MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry and now, she is all set for her...
Recent Stories
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji starrer looks like a strong film about a mother’s fight for her kids

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic
Ranbir Kapoor all set to essay the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in his biopic
Amala Paul, Nayanthara and many more South actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut
Amala Paul, Nayanthara and many more South actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images
Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images