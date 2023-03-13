Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story

MUMBAI:There's no doubt that Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. From the past few years, she has been doing movies like the Mardaani franchise and Hichki that not just give her a chance to shine as a performer but also have hard-hitting stories. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 which failed to make a mark at the box office. It was a con-com and didn't attract the audiences to the theatres.

Now, Rani is all set to be back on the big screens with Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The movie is slated to release on 17th Match 2023, and if you are planning to watch the movie, you should surely read our review below...

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is about Debika (Rani Mukerji) and Anirudh (Anirban Bhattacharya), an Indian couple staying with their kids in Norway. One day, a child welfare organization in Norway takes their kids as they feel that the couple is unfit to raise their children. How Debika fights to get her kids back, forms the rest of the story...

The movie is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty who alone fought with Norway and later with her in-laws in India to get her kids back. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is written by Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, and Rahul Handa, and Ashima has also directed it.

The first half of the movie is very strong. From the first scene to the interval you will be glued to the screens. There are scenes that will make you emotional as well as make you feel heavy in heart just thinking about the whole scenario of kids being taken away from their parents. There's a court room scene in the first half that will make your eyes teary.

But, after such a strong first the movie dips a bit in the second half. There are some good moments, but the screenplay and narration post the interval is bumpy and the pace becomes slow. Also, a lot of diaogues in the movie are in Bengali, so that might prove to be a hurdle for the film. However, the climax will make your eyes moist and even get a smile on your face.

Rani Mukerji has delivered some amazing performances in the past and she once again proves why we call her the queen of acting. She is simply amazing in each and every scene, and portrays a mother’s struggle perfectly. There's a court scene in the first half and the way Rani has performed in that, it will get tears in your eyes.

Anirban Bhattacharya has acted so well that you will start hating him. Jim Sarbh looks dapper in the movie and his performance will win your hearts. A special mention to Balaji Gauri who plays Mrs. Chatterjee's lawyer in the movie; she is damn good.

Well, one thing that disappoints about the film is that a talented actress like Neena Gupta is wasted.

When it comes to music, Amit Trivedi has composed some soothing songs that perfectly gel with the film's theme.

Overall, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a good film about a mother’s struggle to get her kids back and Rani has performed very well in it. But, a stronger second half could have made it a better watch.

Ratings: 3/5

