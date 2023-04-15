Mrs. Undercover Review! Radhika Apte shows us the importance of a housewife in this comedy thriller

MUMBAI : Mrs. Undercover, which has Radhika Apte in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The movie, which is directed by Anushree Mehta, also has some amazing bunch of talented people like Rajesh Sharma and Sumeet Vyas. The movie finally premieres and here's a complete review of the movie.

Talking about the premise of the movie, it begins with a series of murders happening in the city. The serial killer follows a pattern, where he only kills self-independent and strong woman in the society. To hunt down this killer, no undercover officer is left because the killer has smartly killed everyone of them. Now, the spy team has to quickly track down someone who can do this job without any doubt. Hence, they try very hard to pull Durga, played by Radhika Apte for this operation, who is a housewife and an undercover since 12 years, waiting for an operation.

The movie definitely has a lot of funny and hilarious moments, especially between Radhika Apte and Rajesh Sharma. You will see a different version of the actress and here are many funny scenes which will definitely make you laugh. The direction given by Anushree Mehta is beautiful and the screenplay is decent.

If we speak about the performances, it is out and out Radhika Apte show. The actress has been shown in a different light in the movie and she will definitely make you laugh whenever she is performing. On the other hand, the surprise element of the movie is Sumeet Vyas. The actor will be seen playing a negative character and he is amazing in the movie. Talking about the performance of Rajesh Sharma, there a few funny lines given to him he is decent on his part.

Talking about the positive point of the movie, it is the fun banter and funny moments between Radhika Apte and Rajesh Sharma. There are series of scenes where Rajesh Sharma is trying to convince Radhika Apte for the mission, which are hilarious. On the other hand, the reactions given by the actress Radhika Apte are amazing. The movie speaks about killing and the very first scene of the movie is quiet intense, which set the tone right for the movie. The performance delivered by Sumeet Vyas and Radhika Apte are treat to watch and we are going to see both of these actors in a unique avatar. Also, the BGM of the movie is beautiful and it definitely enhance your movie viewing experience.

Having said all positives, there are few negative points as well. The screenplay of the movie is strictly decent. There are few moments where we feel the movie is being dragged. But, at the same time the strong performances come to rescue. Also, if a movie is driven by a lead female character who is a spy, the action scenes are expected to be good enough. But here, they are not so appealing.

Having said all these points, this Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover is a treat to watch if you are looking forward to a unique spy drama with comedy.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 3/5 for Mrs. Undercover.

What are your views on the movie and how did you like actress Radhika Apte in it? Do share reviews in the comment section below.

