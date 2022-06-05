Mrunal books 'Jersey' tickets for entire staff of Mumbai coffee house

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur visited a coffee house based out of Powai in Mumbai and booked tickets of her recent film 'Jersey' for the entire staff as a gesture for their generous and friendly hospitality.

Mrunal says: "It's incidents like these that really touch my heart and make me feel grateful for getting the opportunity of doing work that is credible enough to be recognised and appreciated by so many people around me.

"The staff at this coffee house was so sweet and generous in their hospitality and wished to see 'Jersey' whenever they get time from their busy schedule with this thought that I couldn't help but do something in return for their kind behaviour and love for the film.

"Each and every one of them greeted and congratulated me for Jersey, spoke about how much they loved me in my previous films as well. My heart was full and it truly made my day."

Mrunal will be next in a family comedy film 'Aankh Micholi' with Abhimanyu Dasani followed by war drama biopic 'Pippa' with Ishan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli

SOURCE: IANS