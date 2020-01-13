Mrunal Thakur to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in spy thriller Bell Bottom?

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur has had a great year in 2019. Both her releases, Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House opposite John Abraham were acclaimed hits.

She has also acted in this year’s in Karan Johar‘s anthology Ghost Stories on a digital platform and will be seen next in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Now, we have heard that the talented actress is in advanced talks to play the female lead in Ranjit Tiwari’s detective thriller Bell Bottom, opposite Akshay Kumar, well there is no confirmation about the same, but we are sure if everything works well then it will be a fresh pairing for the first time.

Nikkhil the director of the movie was keen to sign Mrunal as he’s worked with her in Batla House and feels that she is very talented. Bell bottom is said to be a spy thriller revolving around a cop-cum-detective’s stories.