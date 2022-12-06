Mrunal Thakur: Content reigns supreme, language not a barrier anymore

Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her Telugu debut opposite south star Dulquer Salmaan in 'Sita Ramam', feels that south Indian cinema has emerged as a game-changer in the last few years with the pandemic further propelling the audience's interest in exploring new content.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur: Content reigns supreme, language not a barrier anymore

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her Telugu debut opposite south star Dulquer Salmaan in 'Sita Ramam', feels that south Indian cinema has emerged as a game-changer in the last few years with the pandemic further propelling the audience's interest in exploring new content.

She also opines that content is the first priority for the audience today with the language of it not making much of a difference.

Commenting on the same, the actress said, "When someone talks about Indian films, one is likely to think first about Bollywood and Hindi music. However, in the past few years and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that has changed somewhat as regional cinema steps in a bigger way, courtesy OTT platforms."

"South cinema, especially, has been the game-changer in the last couple of years and has catered phenomenal content that one can't stop talking about. Movies like 'Baahubali', 'KGF: Chapter 2' are surely the game changers of south Indian cinema but the content, entirely, is getting wider reach globally now," she added.

Talking about 'Sita Ramam', the movie is a romantic entertainer with a war backdrop and has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.


SOURCE :IANS

Mrunal Thakur Sita Ramam Bollywood Hanu Raghavapudi. romantic TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhuvan Bam to appear as lead in new web series 'Taaza Khabar'
MUMBAI: Celebrated digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is gearing up to play the protagonist in the upcoming...
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Super Sexy! Tina Datta looks sizzling hot flaunting her sexy avatar in high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She...
Shibani Dandekar 'proud of her guy' Farhan as he makes Hollywood debut with 'Ms Marvel'
MUMBAI : Actress Shibani Dandekar says she is extremely proud of her husband and actor Farhan Akhtar, who has made his...
Sensuous! Karishma Tanna is oozing oomph in these crop-tops
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of new Manali home made of river stone
Latest Video