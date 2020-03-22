Mrunal Thakur: Farhan Akhtar inspires me

Actor Farhan Akhtar underwent extensive training for his role in the upcoming sports drama "Toofaan", and his co-star Mrunal Thakur is really impressed by him.

"I am blessed to work with him. I learnt a lot from him...it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'..the amount of hard work he had gone through -- be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for 'Toofaan'. He really inspires me.

"I just tell myself that whenever in my life I would play a character of what Farhan is doing in 'Toofaan' I will not give up...the day I would give up, the only visuals in my mind would be like, 'if Farhan did it then why can't you?'," Mrunal told IANS.