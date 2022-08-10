Mrunal Thakur on her cop role in Gumraah being compared to Tabu and Rani Mukerji, “I hope I do justice” – Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the role of a cop in Gumraah. At the trailer launch of the movie today, the actress spoke about being compared to Tabu and Rani Mukerji.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 15:28
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in Gumraah which is slated to release on 7th April 2023. The trailer of the film was released today, and the actors spoke about the movie and a lot more at the trailer launch event.

Mrunal will be seen playing the role of a cop in Gumraah and people have been comparing her with Tabu (Drishyam franchise) and Rani Mukerji (Mardaani franchise). At the trailer launch, when she was asked about the comparison, she said, “I really look up to Tabu ma’am and she is the goddess I worship. One of the reasons why I wanted to do Gumraah was that when I heard the story, I could only picture Tabu ma’am, so I wanted to explore this space this genre”

“I have never been a part of a thriller movie and this is definitely a film where you are going to sit on the edge-of-the-seat. I am really happy that they are comparing me with Tabu ma’am and Rani ma’am, and I hope I do justice and I am excited for you all to watch it,” she added.

Also Read: Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is a remake of Tamil film Thadam. While remakes have not been doing well at the box office, let’s see what response Aditya and Mrunal starrer will get.

Are you excited to watch Gumraah in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mrunal Thakur Gumraah Tabu Rani Mukerji Drishyam Mardaani Thadam Vardhan Ketkar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 15:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish
MUMBAI :Master Chef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on Television. The show is now back...
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb
MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Exclusive! This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Ashi Singh and Namish Taneja talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru
MUMBAI: On March 23, 1930, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers in...
Adorable! Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik’s SPECIAL note for beau Kanwar Dhillon will bring you to tears, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time, we bring to you Alice Kaushik’s...
Recent Stories
to become most valued celeb
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Latest Video

Related Stories
to become most valued celeb
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb
Anubhav Sinha
Whoa! When Bheed director Anubhav Sinha reveals he had to shoot an intimate scene with Bhumi Pednekar on the very first day, says “Baat hai isme…”
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive
Wow! Meet Anjini Dhawan, a soon-to-be star kid?
Wow! Meet Anjini Dhawan, a soon-to-be star kid?
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut birthday: Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut birthday: Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress
Kumar Gaurav
Shocking! Actors who gave one hit and couldn’t have a great career further