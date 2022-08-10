Mrunal Thakur on her cop role in Gumraah being compared to Tabu and Rani Mukerji, “I hope I do justice” – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in Gumraah which is slated to release on 7th April 2023. The trailer of the film was released today, and the actors spoke about the movie and a lot more at the trailer launch event.

Mrunal will be seen playing the role of a cop in Gumraah and people have been comparing her with Tabu (Drishyam franchise) and Rani Mukerji (Mardaani franchise). At the trailer launch, when she was asked about the comparison, she said, “I really look up to Tabu ma’am and she is the goddess I worship. One of the reasons why I wanted to do Gumraah was that when I heard the story, I could only picture Tabu ma’am, so I wanted to explore this space this genre”

“I have never been a part of a thriller movie and this is definitely a film where you are going to sit on the edge-of-the-seat. I am really happy that they are comparing me with Tabu ma’am and Rani ma’am, and I hope I do justice and I am excited for you all to watch it,” she added.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is a remake of Tamil film Thadam. While remakes have not been doing well at the box office, let’s see what response Aditya and Mrunal starrer will get.

Are you excited to watch Gumraah in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

