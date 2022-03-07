Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a fierce police officer in the upcoming thriller 'Gumraah' and is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the character.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur researches extensively for upcoming cop role in 'Gumraah'

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a fierce police officer in the upcoming thriller 'Gumraah' and is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the character.

"For portraying the role of a committed cop, I had to go through extensive body training. From getting physically trained to maintain the body structure while running with trained athletes to handling different types of guns, I have tried everything to adapt the essence of a cop," Mrunal said.

She added that for her preparation of the role she also "involved talking to and spending time with some female cops of our force in order to understand their world through a better lens."

Mrunal was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the family cricket drama, 'Jersey', which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Source: INS

Bollywood movie Mrunal Thakur actress thriller Gumraah Jersey Shahid Kapoor Netflix TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 09:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Thrilled to share screen space with Rupali Ganguli, says 'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta
MUMBAI: Actor Adhik Mehta, who recently entered the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', recalls being a huge fan of iconic...
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan makes his comeback to the big screen with three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki scheduled to...
Shireen Mirza gets candid about her negative role in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'
MUMBAI: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing a negative character of Kaamna in Karan V...
Ooh la la! Natasa Stankovic looks HOT in little black dress or little printed dress?
MUMBAI: To treat her more than 3 million followers on Instagram, Natasa Stankovic often shares pictures from her...
Kundali Bhagya: Dangerous! Karan’s plan brings Preeta’s reputation down, Rishabh remembers Karan
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Disha Patani to play grey character opposite John in 'Ek Villain Returns'
MUMBAI: All set to be seen in a negative character on the big screen, Disha Patani is enjoying one of the most...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside
Whoa! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone to play Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in THIS film, deets inside
Latest Video