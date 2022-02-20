Mrunal Thakur shoots for Telugu debut 'Lieutenant Ram' starring Dulquer Salmaan

MUMBAI : Actress Mrunal Thakur is also all set to make her official Telugu debut with 'Lieutenant Ram' opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

The upcoming film is a trilingual period love story and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The international schedule for this film has been slotted for Russia with Dulquer and Mrunal.

According to a source: "Mrunal has already reached Russia and started shooting for the film. It's a 5-6 days schedule and she is shooting at St. Petersburg in Russia."

The source added: "Dulquer and Mrunal have a wonderful on-screen chemistry and this reflects perfectly on camera. This does not feel like Mrunal's Telugu debut as she has brilliantly adapted to the unit's working style and shooting patterns. The audience is going to have a great time watching her in this unique story for sure."

Mrunal will also soon be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in their much-awaited sports drama, 'Jersey'.

She also has director Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi and director Raja Menon's 'Pippa' in the pipeline.

