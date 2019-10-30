Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is on a career high after the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh. After months of making his fans wait for the official announcement of his next, he revealed that he is stepping into the shoes of Nani in the Hindi remake of Jersey. We had already announced that Shahid will star in the emotional sports-based drama. They also announced that the drama will hit theatres next year on August 28.



The makers were in talks with south actress Rashmika Mandanna and the deal was almost going to be signed but then owing to some differences between the makers and the actress she had to opt of the movie.



As per sources it seems that Mrunal Thakur has been finalized for Shahid Kapoor’s film. Last year itself, Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Love Sonia’. After this Mrunal has been a part of hit films like ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’. Mrunal was approached for the film by the makers after Rashmika Mandana refused. According to sources Mrunal has signed the film officially and will start shooting from this December itself.