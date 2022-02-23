MSUT READ! Dad was not just a musician or singer, he connected with everyone- right from a porter to a rickshawallah: Bappa Lahri on father and legendary singer Bappi Lahri’s DEMISE

MUMBAI: Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.

He ruled the music industry for several years and had given hits such as I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Pag Ghoongroo, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Naino Main Sapna, TaakiTaaki, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, among many others. He had been contributing to Bollywood for over 4 decades and has been treating his fans with his melody.

Opening up to the media, his son, Bappa shared, “He was in the hospital for a large part of last month. But every time I called him, he said he's getting better. On Monday (February 14) he said he wants to go home; he kept saying 'ghar chalo ghar chalo'.

Next day, he was not eating. Things weren't looking nice since that evening (February 15). Mom told him 'theek hai baad mein thoda kha lena'. We had two nurses. He started feeling very drowsy. We called the doctor.”

He further added, “I still can't believe that he is not around. I was his arranger. I used to do shows with him. There are so many memories. The love we are getting from everyone is unbelievable, my Dad was not just a musician or singer, he connected with everyone- right from a porter to a rickshawallah to every single soul.

We want to carry his legacy forward. He followed all the puja traditions. My Dad still fasted on certain days. He was a Godly person.”

CREDIT: TOI