Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor shares a boomerang video with a quirky caption

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor has acted in films like Ishaqzaade, Ki & Ka and Mubarakan. He was last seen in India's Most Wanted. He is currently working for Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat.



The actor is quite active on social media. He keeps his fans updated with his pictures and videos on his Instagram account. Recently, Arjun posted a boomerang on his social media handle. In the video, he looks uber cool in a jacket and black sunglasses. He is seen playing with his sunglasses in the boomerang. He captioned his post as, "आँखें खुली हो या हो बंध." This is a song from the film Mohabbatein which was released in the year 2000. Arjun even got appreciated by some Bollywood celebrities for his quirky caption; also Kartik Aaryan approved of his antics.



Take a look below: