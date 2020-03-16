News

Mubi partners with Sony Pictures Television india to bring 100 feature films to its Mubi World Channel

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: 16 March 2020: MUBI, has announced a new content deal with Sony Pictures Television, which will add 100 new feature films to the curated streaming service in India.

The partnership will bolster MUBI WORLD’s line-up of international film, adding some of Sony Picture’s best award winners, contemporary masterpieces and cinema classics. Of the 100 films selected by MUBI, titles will include DJANGO UNCHAINED (Quentin Tarantino), DR. STRANGELOVE (Stanley Kubrick), TAXI DRIVER (Martin Scorsese), STAND BY ME (Rob Reiner), VOLVER (Pedro Almodóvar), BIG FISH (Tim Burton), THE ANDERSON TAPES (Sidney Lumet), PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE (Paul Thomas Anderson) and CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON (Ang Lee).

Efe Cakarel, Founder and CEO of MUBI said: “Following a successful launch in November, we are delighted to continue bringing the highest quality cinema to our members in India. We’ve selected some of the greatest films ever made from Sony and can't wait to start showing them on MUBI from April.” 

Sonika Bhasin, VP, Sales & Distribution of Sony Pictures Television India, added: “We are excited that through this partnership with MUBI, some of our critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite movies from our diverse catalogue can be accessed by many more Indian viewers.”

In addition to working directly with independent filmmakers and studios, MUBI previously signed deals with other major distribution partners in India for its launch, including FilmKaravan, NFDC, PVR Pictures, Shemaroo, and Ultra. MUBI also partnered with PVR Cinemas to launch its cinema-going initiative MUBI GO in India in November 2019. 

 

